Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grows 36% in 2025

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Statistics released by Abu Dhabi Customs reveal a significant rise in the emirate’s non-oil foreign trade in 2025, increasing by 36 percent to exceed AED415.4 billion, compared with approximately AED306 billion in 2024.

This growth reflects Abu Dhabi’s leading position as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies in external trade, driven by expanding commercial activity and strengthened economic partnerships with global markets.

Non-oil exports recorded a notable increase of 63 percent in 2025, reaching AED175.4 billion, up from AED107.8 billion in 2024. Imports rose by 22 percent to AED170.4 billion in 2025, compared with AED140.2 billion in 2024.

Re-exports also saw strong growth, increasing by 20 percent to AED70 billion in 2025, up from AED58 billion in 2024.

The results demonstrate Abu Dhabi’s economic resilience and the continued progress of economic diversification. They also highlight the efficiency of the emirate’s infrastructure in supporting trade and business, further strengthening its status as a regional and global hub for trade and logistics.

“Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade performance in 2025 reflects a system built for efficiency, scale, and continuity. This growth is driven by deliberate alignment across policy, infrastructure, and market access, enabling trade flows to move with speed and reliability," said Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

He added that the strength of exports, alongside sustained growth in imports and re-exports, signals deeper integration into global trade flows and a more competitive position across key corridors. Amid an increasingly complex global environment, Abu Dhabi continues to ensure fluid trade movement, reduce friction across supply chains, and operate with consistency.

"Our focus remains on expanding partnerships, advancing logistics capabilities, and enabling more efficient cross-border trade, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a trusted hub within the global trading system," Al Zaabi stated.

Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, said, “These results underscore the success of Abu Dhabi’s policies in building a competitive economic model grounded in diversification, sustainability, and openness, aligned with the emirate’s strategic vision. This accelerated growth reflects the strength of public–private sector collaboration and highlights the role of the customs ecosystem as a strategic enabler of the business environment.”

He added that Abu Dhabi Customs continues to advance its customs operations in line with global best practice by adopting advanced digital solutions and smart systems, while strengthening risk management and enhancing operational efficiency.

These efforts support smoother trade flows, faster movement of goods across ports, and further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for trade and investment.

Reflecting the success of Abu Dhabi Customs’ efforts to further strengthen the resilience of the trade ecosystem by enhancing the smooth movement of goods through different modes of shipping, the non-oil trade by air represented 33.5 percent of the total, land 35 percent, and sea 31.5 percent.