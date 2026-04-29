Churchill Downs to host UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses tomorrow

KENTUCKY, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The second leg of the 33rd edition of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses series will launch on Thursday at the legendary Churchill Downs racecourse in Louisville, Kentucky, as part of the 152nd Kentucky Derby, widely recognised as one of the most venerable and famous horse racing events in the world.

The prestigious race series is held to support the strategic development of Arabian horse racing, bolstering its presence at the world’s most elite tracks and safeguarding the authentic heritage of the Purebred Arabian horse. This initiative stems from the UAE's enduring commitment to nurturing the legacy and continued progress of Arabian equestrian traditions.

The presence of this prestigious Cup within the landscape of major global racing events serves as a significant embodiment of its distinguished status and pioneering journey.

Furthermore, the legendary Churchill Downs racecourse, founded in 1875, acts as a premier stage for elite contenders to vie for the title in a race dedicated to horses aged four years and upward. This American leg brings together elite stables, top-ranked horses, and prominent owners, trainers, and jockeys in one of the most intense and highly anticipated competitive showdowns.

The Grade I race will be contested over a distance of 2,000 metres, featuring a total prize purse of $400,000, the highest ever offered in the history of Arabian horse racing on American soil. Furthermore, this year's edition marks the eighth time that the storied Churchill Downs has hosted a leg of the prestigious global series.

The race gains exceptional importance by being held in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the Triple Crown. This alignment provides Purebred Arabian horses with an extraordinary platform to appear before massive crowds and receive extensive international media coverage, further enhancing their standing on global tracks.

The participant list features nine elite, top-ranked Arabian horses, including "Diamond Gem AA", the defending champion, aiming for a historic achievement by clinching his third title in the American race to equal the all-time record. He will be guided by world-class jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. and trained by Jeresto Torrez.

The race will also feature WMA Wild Kisses, AA Take A Chance, Highh Stakes, Highh Country, RB Badonkadonk, WMA Grand Finale, WMA Smoke Signal and Quick Rae AA.

The notable presence of Ruggeri Stables, represented by a formidable trio including AA Take A Chance, Highh Country, and Quick Rae AA, serves as a further testament to the depth of competition and the calibre of participation in one of the most prominent classic fixtures on the season's agenda.

The roll of honour for the American leg of this prestigious Cup features a distinguished list of champions who have etched their names into the race's history. This legacy is led by Paddys Day, the record-holder with three titles (2016, 2020, 2021), alongside Quick And Rich (2017), Quick Sand AA (2018), RB Texas Hold Em (2019), Hiab Al Zaman (2022), Diamond Gem AA (2023), and RB Money Maker (2024).

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, emphasised that organising the race at Churchill Downs as part of the Kentucky Derby represents a strategic achievement and a new milestone in the journey of Arabian horse excellence globally.

He noted that it embodies the growing status of the prestigious Cup among the world's major classic races.

"The widespread positive resonance that the race series enjoys across its various international stops reflects the success of the UAE’s vision in supporting and elevating the status of the Purebred Arabian horse. It further confirms the Cup’s role as a leading platform for owners and breeders on an international level," he said.