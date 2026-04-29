Emirates Stallions Group posts AED370 million revenue in Q1

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of IHC, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31st March 2026, delivering solid double-digit growth across key financial indicators.

Revenue reached AED370 million, marking an 11 percent increase compared to AED333 million in Q1 2025. Gross profit rose 32 percent to AED130.5 million, while net profit increased 29 percent to AED68.6 million.

Operational profit before tax recorded a 32 percent rise to AED79 million, reflecting continued efficiency gains and strong execution across the Group’s core verticals.

The Group maintained a strong financial position, with total assets increasing to AED4.8 billion as of 31st March 2026, up 10 percent compared to year-end 2025. Total equity rose to AED3.1 billion, while book value per share reached AED12.4, highlighting ESG’s continued focus on value creation.

The performance reflects ESG’s diversified operating model and continued execution across its core businesses, with solid contributions from real estate development and manpower and accommodation services.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said, “ESG’s strong performance in the first quarter of 2026 builds on the momentum achieved in 2025 and reflects the strength of our diversified platform. Our ability to deliver consistent growth across key business lines underscores our disciplined approach to execution and our focus on long-term value creation.”

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, said, “Our Q1 results demonstrate a solid start to the year, supported by continued revenue growth and improved profitability. The performance of our real estate platform, alongside the strong contribution from Sawaeed Holding, highlights the effectiveness of our strategy and our ability to capture demand across our core sectors. We will continue to build on this momentum as we advance our development activities and operational priorities.”

During the period, ESG continued to advance its real estate platform through Royal Development Holding. The Group’s Rotana Residences development on Al Reem Island (valued at AED1 billion) witnessed a full sell-out ahead of launch, underscoring strong market demand for branded residential offerings and reinforcing the attractiveness of ESG’s real estate platform.

In parallel, ESG’s manpower and accommodation vertical, Sawaeed Holding, recorded strong growth across key financial indicators, reflecting continued positive performance and operational strength during the period.

Sawaeed Holding offers comprehensive manpower supply, workforce accommodation, vocational training, and related services across a wide range of key sectors.

Building on its strong full-year 2025 performance, ESG continues to leverage its integrated platform to drive growth, enhance operational efficiencies, and capitalise on opportunities across its core sectors, reinforcing its position as a diversified growth platform.