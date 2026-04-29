Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi launches Numoo 2026

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has announced the fourth edition of Numoo, its professional development accelerator for UAE-based performing artists, reaffirming a long-term commitment to nurturing local creative talent and strengthening the UAE’s arts ecosystem. This edition is supported by MusicNation.

Running from May to August 2026, the new edition builds on a programme that has previously supported 34 artists since its launch as an online pilot in 2021–2022, followed by in-person editions in 2023 and 2024.

Designed to help artists build sustainable careers in the UAE, Numoo offers participants a platform for creative and professional development while fostering a growing network of locally based practitioners across disciplines.

This year’s programme arrives at a moment when the UAE is celebrating its citizens and residents. Against that backdrop, Numoo reflects a deliberate choice to focus on artists based here, making work here, and committed to contributing to the country’s cultural life from the ground up.

Bill Bragin, Executive Artistic Director of The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, said, “Numoo reflects our long-term commitment to supporting artists building their careers in the UAE and contributing to the country’s evolving cultural landscape. By investing in local talent and expanding networks across artforms, we are strengthening a creative ecosystem unique to the country, that is both rooted and globally relevant.”