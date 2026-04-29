UAE qualifies for Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Triathlon Federation has announced that athlete Charlotte Thurston has qualified to participate in the 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games (YOG) scheduled to take place in the Senegalese capital, Dakar, from 31st October to 13th November.

The athlete secured her qualification after winning the gold medal at the West Asia Championship held in Fujairah, achieving a high ranking at the Asian Championship in Saudi Arabia, and delivering outstanding performances at the World Championship in Australia.

Abdul-Malik Jani, President of the UAE Triathlon Federation, said that this qualification is the result of professional work and investment in developing young athletes, as well as the UAE’s growing presence on the international triathlon stage, with ambitions to continue achieving more achievements and raising the nation’s flag at upcoming global events.