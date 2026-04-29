Inception to showcase next-generation AI products at 'Make it in the Emirates 2026'

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Inception, a G42 company and the region's leading innovator of AI-powered products, today announced its participation in ''Make it in the Emirates 2026'', taking place from 4–7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Inception's participation in Make it in the Emirates reflects both its alignment with the nation's ambitious industrial vision and its commitment to developing AI-native products and solutions for nations and enterprises. Inception will showcase a curated portfolio of its AI products and unveil a new solution designed to accelerate enterprise transformation powered by AI.

"Make it in the Emirates represents exactly what we stand for: taking world-class technology developed here in the UAE and putting it to work across industries," said Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception. "We are proud to bring our newest products to this stage and look forward to demonstrating what the future of applied AI looks like."