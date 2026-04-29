Ma’an, Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation sign MoU to support social entrepreneurship ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), aimed at strengthening collaboration to develop the social entrepreneurship ecosystem across the emirate, support impactful community initiatives, and further empower youth by enhancing access to education and enabling their active participation in community development.

The partnership seeks to unify efforts to foster an enabling environment for social entrepreneurship, support innovative ventures that address key community priorities, and contribute to the development of youth capabilities by enhancing access to education as part of an integrated ecosystem, in line with Abu Dhabi’s social development priorities.

Areas of cooperation include the exchange of expertise and knowledge, the development of joint programmes in education, scientific research, and training, as well as support for initiatives delivered under Athar+, one of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an flagship initiatives focused on advancing the growth and continuity of social entrepreneurship ventures and expanding their impact within the community.

Commenting on the partnership, Salem Al Shamsi, Social Incubation and Contracting Executive Director at the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, said, “At the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, we are committed to building strategic partnerships that contribute to developing an integrated social entrepreneurship ecosystem, empowering the community and strengthening community development.

This memorandum with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation marks an important step towards supporting impactful initiatives focused on education and social entrepreneurship, contributing to empowering the youth and enhancing their role within this vital ecosystem, while advancing long-term community development. It also reflects our commitment to directing social contributions towards initiatives that deliver tangible impact and support the emirate’s social priorities.”

Mona Ghander, Senior Vice President of Innovative Solutions & Strategic partnerships at AGF, said, “Strategic partnerships are central to how we scale impact. Our collaboration with Ma’an brings together complementary capabilities to strengthen the link between education, skills, and real economic participation. By aligning our efforts, we can better support the growth of social enterprises and ensure young people are equipped to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s long-term social and economic priorities.”