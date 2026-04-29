University of Sharjah cements its place as leader in inclusive education with Award for People of Determination

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah (UoS) has added another milestone to its growing list of achievements, after its Disability Resource Centre claimed second place in the Institutional Initiatives category at the inaugural UAE Award for Creativity for Determination Award 2026.

The recognition honours the centre's outstanding efforts in supporting and empowering students of determination and fostering an inclusive learning environment across the University's campuses.

The award ceremony, organised by the Emirates Creative Association and hosted at the Higher Colleges of Technology complex in Sharjah, also spotlighted individual excellence.

Faris Al Hadi, Senior People of Determination Affairs Specialist at the Disability Resource Centre, received recognition in the Individual Category for his valuable contributions and prominent role in serving people of determination.

Professor Ahmed Alomoush, head of the Disability Resource Centre, described the award as a testament to the centre's pioneering role in empowering people of determination across multiple domains.