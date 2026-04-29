Emirates Drug Establishment participates in 'Make it in the Emirates 2026'

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) is participating in the 5th edition of ''Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) 2026'' to showcase an integrated model that aligns regulatory readiness with industrial expansion in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Establishment’s pavilion will feature national manufacturers of human and veterinary medicines, alongside specialised health and agricultural products facilities and start-ups focused on pharmaceutical innovation and technologies. This lineup demonstrates the diversity of the UAE’s production base and its role in strengthening supply chains and integrating all stages of production, from manufacturing to distribution, while enhancing the sector’s ability to meet domestic demand and expand into global markets.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, EDE will highlight its efforts to align inspection systems with the highest international standards and enhance readiness for global recognition. These efforts aim to strengthen the credibility of the regulatory environment, facilitate access for UAE-made products to international markets, and support export opportunities while attracting high-quality investments in the pharmaceutical sector.

During the event, the Establishment will organise a series of meetings with partners from both the public and private sectors, as well as research centres, pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers. These engagements will pave the way for developing implementable joint projects and signing memoranda of understanding in areas related to pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation, supporting knowledge transfer, enhancing production capabilities, and strengthening the sector’s competitiveness.

As part of EDE’s participation, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, will speak in a panel session titled “Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Continuous Production and Digital Quality Systems”.

Al Kaabi will address global shifts in manufacturing models and highlight the Establishment's direction in developing the production environment and integrating it with regulatory frameworks, thereby improving efficiency, quality and sustainability.

The Establishment stressed that its participation in MIITE 2026 will help accelerate the implementation of industrial strategies into actionable partnerships and projects by bringing together regulators, manufacturers and investors within a unified platform that enables faster and more integrated decision-making. It will also showcase advanced operational models that support pharmaceutical manufacturing and local industrial expansion.