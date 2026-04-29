Minister of Health reviews enhancing national system resilience with private sector

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, convened a high-level meeting with private healthcare leaders across the UAE to discuss ways to enhance the resilience of the national health system.

During the meeting, he reviewed recent developments and the challenges faced by the private medical sector in the country, affirming the Ministry’s continued support to the sector.

The meeting forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing institutional approach to engaging strategic partners, ensuring alignment across the health ecosystem, and supporting a resilient, high-performing sector.

The session provided a platform for direct engagement, with private healthcare leaders openly sharing their concerns, operational challenges, and priorities, while working collectively with government stakeholders to identify practical solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and service delivery.

At the outset, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh expressed appreciation for the private sector’s continued partnership and its role in supporting the health system, particularly in maintaining continuity of services and strengthening public confidence.

“The private healthcare sector has been a strong and committed partner in supporting the UAE’s health system,” he said.

Private healthcare leaders reaffirmed their confidence in the UAE’s leadership, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the country’s health authorities, expressing appreciation for the continuous support, strong coordination, and responsive regulatory environment.

They also underscored their long-term commitment to operating and investing in the UAE, highlighting the country as a stable and strategic market for sustained growth.

Participants commended the UAE’s efforts in ensuring supply chain efficiency and sustainable availability of medicines and medical supplies, supporting service continuity and market stability.

“We have received a great deal of comfort from the Ministry, knowing that as soon as supplies show any signs of depletion, communication lines are open and shortages will be addressed quickly,'' said Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO for Aster DM Healthcare.

David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, echoed this and said, “We never felt unsafe or uninformed, and we never felt that we would run out of drugs or supplies.”

Participants also underscored the UAE’s growing position as a regional and global hub for advanced healthcare and medical tourism, supported by world-class infrastructure, advanced technologies, and high-quality services that continue to earn regional and international trust.

Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, emphasised that sustained investor confidence reflects the strength and stability of the UAE healthcare sector, supported by a clear long-term vision.

Participants highlighted the effectiveness of government coordination and commended the UAE’s efforts in maintaining operational stability and supply continuity across the sector.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to address sector priorities, strengthen integration, and support the continued growth of a resilient, competitive, and future-ready healthcare system in the UAE.

Al Sayegh reaffirmed to the private sector leaders that the UAE government remains fully supportive and deeply values them as long-term strategic partners to both the Ministry and national leadership.