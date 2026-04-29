MoF discusses latest fiscal framework, public debt strategy with investors

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) held an extensive meeting with investors to highlight the latest developments related to the federal government’s fiscal framework and public debt management strategy.

The meeting was held as part of the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing transparency in communication and strengthening institutional dialogue with financial market participants, thereby supporting confidence in the UAE’s sovereign credit profile and reinforcing its presence in local and international capital markets. The initiative falls under the government’s investor relations strategy, which promotes open and continuous engagement with the financial community.

Held at Nasdaq Dubai on the sidelines of the Annual Capital Markets Day, the meeting was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations, as well as a distinguished group of representatives from local and international banks, institutional investors, asset managers, pension funds, and key capital market stakeholders.

AlKhoori emphasised that the Ministry is committed to building structured and effective dialogue channels with the financial community by strengthening direct engagement with financial market participants and listening to their perspectives and expectations.

He noted that investor meetings provide an important platform to present the latest updates on the national economy, fiscal framework and public debt programmes in a clear and structured manner, enabling investors and financial institutions to develop a deeper understanding of the UAE’s sovereign credit fundamentals and its financial priorities in the period ahead.

He added that engagement with investors plays a key role in developing the public debt management framework, with their feedback and enquiries contributing to enhancing the quality of communication, clarifying relevant information, and supporting market efficiency, in line with global best practices in investor relations and sovereign debt management.

AlKhoori said, “We view such meetings as an opportunity to exchange perspectives, build confidence, and reinforce transparency with banks, investors and financial institutions, supporting the development of long-term relationships and strengthening the UAE’s presence in local and international capital markets.”

During the meeting, the Ministry explored key financial and economic developments and discussed topics related to sovereign creditworthiness and public debt programmes.

Participants were briefed on the UAE’s latest fiscal and credit position, as well as its public debt management strategy, while highlighting the resilience of the UAE economy in addressing global and regional challenges and its continued growth trajectory supported by sound fiscal policies and strong reserves.

Participants welcomed such meetings and the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening dialogue with the financial community. They noted that these engagements enhance transparency, improve clarity and reinforce confidence in the UAE’s credit profile.

As a result, confidence in the country’s business environment is further strengthened, supported by its stability, competitiveness and efficient regulatory frameworks, while fostering long-term partnerships with investors and financial institutions.