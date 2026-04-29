Shaheen participates in Monaco International Rugby Tournament

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Shaheen Rugby team, the UAE Rugby Federation’s local team, is taking part in the Monaco International Rugby Sevens Championship, hosted in the French city of Monaco.

The competition kicks off on Friday and features seven teams representing top European clubs, alongside Shaheen, serving as an important preparation stop ahead of upcoming continental competitions.

The team travelled to France several days ago to enter a short training camp aimed at improving both technical and physical readiness, as well as adapting to the competitive environment ahead of the tournament start.

Shaheen’s squad consists of Emirati players, in line with the UAE Rugby Federation’s strategy to develop national talent and provide opportunities for international exposure and experience through overseas participation.

Shaheen’s participation in the tournament is part of the UAE national team preparation programme for upcoming commitments, including the first round of the Asia Rugby Championships for men and women on 29–30 August in China, the Asian Games from 1–3 October in Japan, and the second round of the Asia Championship on 17–18 October in Sri Lanka.

Mohamed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation, stated that Shaheen’s participation in the Monaco tournament represents an important step within the federation’s plan to prepare Emirati players, giving them greater exposure to international competition and different playing styles.

He noted that such tournaments contribute to improving technical and physical performance and enhance player readiness for upcoming official competitions.