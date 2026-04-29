Technology convergence reshapes value chains in healthcare, manufacturing, energy, life sciences, wearable electronics: WEF

GENEVA, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The next wave of competitive advantage will come not from individual breakthrough technologies but from the ability to combine and scale multiple technologies across entire operating systems, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) report.

As artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced materials, spatial computing and next-generation energy systems mature simultaneously, the organisations and countries moving fastest to apply these technologies together in intelligent systems are already pulling ahead.

The report, Technology Convergence: The New Logic for Competitive Advantage, produced in collaboration with Capgemini, draws on cross-industry research and real-world case studies in 12 sectors, identifying recurring patterns, including the blending of mature and experimental technologies and the blurring of industry boundaries, that determine whether convergence scales or stalls.

“Breakthrough technologies are advancing rapidly, and value is created when they are applied together,” said Cathy Li, Head of the Centre for AI Excellence and Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum. “The real differentiator is not who owns the most advanced tools, but who can combine them across systems and applications at scale.”

As advanced technologies scale, the main bottlenecks to competitive advantage are no longer time or materials but how well organizations connect digital tools with physical operations. This is already playing out across sectors and geographies. From operating rooms to factory floors, power grids to research labs, converging technologies are reshaping how systems perform worldwide.

In the United Kingdom, novel surgical robots are extending clinician capacity while preserving workflow continuity across care teams. In China, automated labs are linking robotics, AI and data platforms to accelerate discovery while coordinating workflows across research networks.