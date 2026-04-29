Miral announces ‘Nabra by Miral’ Talent Programme to nurture Abu Dhabi’s emerging youth talent

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Miral, Abu Dhabi-based developer and operator of leisure and entertainment projects, unveiled its inaugural youth talent discovery and development programme, ‘Nabra by Miral’.

Developed in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s Mawhibaty programme, a flagship initiative dedicated to nurturing and advancing artistic talent among K–12 students across the emirate, alongside Live Nation Middle East, Four Notes Music Training Centre LLC, and Aspire Consulting International, the new initiative falls under the arts and culture pillar of Miral’s Group CSR Strategy.

‘Nabra by Miral’ provides an inclusive platform for talented young singers aged 11 - 19 years old to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated through a holistic journey guided by professional artists and educators. Led by renowned Serbian soprano and music educator Marija Todić, the programme aims to foster creative expression, build confidence, and provide a comprehensive skill development pathway across three distinct phases from initial talent scouting to public performance.

Taghrid Alsaeed, Executive Director of Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral, said, “‘Nabra by Miral’ offers an exciting opportunity for young musical talents to unlock their potential and showcase their passion live on stage.

Through expert coaching and mentorship, the programme aims to provide crucial tools for both artistic and personal development. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and our collective commitment to empowering youth, strengthening community ties, and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s position as a vibrant hub for creative talents.”

The programme will beginwith four dedicated audition days at Atheer located at Miral HQ on Yas Island, where aspiring singers will be invited to perform two-minute singing auditions on May 14, 15, 18, and 20.

Following the auditions, 25 selected participants will advance into a structured training and development phase that combines technical vocal coaching with confidence-building, mentorship, and life skills development, supporting both artistic and personal growth at the Four Notes Music Training Centre on Saadiyat Island. Featuring 15 performance-based sessions, successful participants will undergo a combination of singing classes alongside dedicated dance, drama and character-building workshops that will help them develop confidence, teamwork, resilience, and communication skills.

The programme culminates in the high-energy ‘Nabra by Miral Celebration’, where the talented singers will take the spotlight and perform for a live audience. Categorised into two age groups (11 – 14 and 15 – 19), each performer will present a song they have perfected during their training to a panel of judges made up of industry experts, the students' vocal coach and musical specialists. The panel will evaluate each performance before choosing two winners from each age group.

‘Nabra by Miral’ aims to provide a sustainable platform to nurture talent and growth within the youth in Abu Dhabi’s thriving creative community. It demonstrates Miral’s continued efforts to develop meaningful initiatives and programmes ensuring opportunities are accessible while reinforcing the role of arts and culture as a key driver of community engagement and sustainable social impact.