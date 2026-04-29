Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation across various fields, in a manner that serves mutual interests and brings benefit and prosperity to both countries and their friendly peoples. They also exchanged views on several issues of common interest.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the strength of bilateral relations between the two countries and the importance of expanding avenues of cooperation in ways that support development paths in both nations and reinforce mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, along with several officials.