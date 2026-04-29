Hazza bin Zayed reviews programmes, initiatives to strengthen social support ecosystem in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Department of Community Development and Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, along with representatives of partner entities and institutions concerned with the social sector in the emirate.

The meeting reviewed key programmes and initiatives aimed at strengthening family cohesion and supporting low-income families and community groups, in line with the objectives of the UAE Year of Family.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on the main areas of support provided by the department, the authority and their partners through an integrated social support ecosystem designed to empower families and enhance their stability.

These areas include financial assistance for low-income families to help meet their basic needs and strengthen their quality of life, as well as empowerment programmes focused on developing the skills and qualifications of family members able to work and connecting them with employment opportunities, in coordination and cooperation with relevant partners and entities.

The ecosystem also includes financial counselling aimed at enhancing financial awareness among families, guiding them towards effective income management and sustainable financial planning, in addition to case management involving comprehensive assessments of families’ needs and coordination with relevant entities to ensure that appropriate support is provided for each case.

H.H. said the programmes reflect the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to build a cohesive society that actively contributes to advancing the nation’s economic priorities and aspirations.

Sheikh Hazza emphasised that this vision is realised by supporting and empowering families, while reinforcing the values of solidarity, cooperation and social cohesion across the community.

The delegation presented the key outcomes of the economic empowerment programme, which has enabled the employment of more than 1,000 beneficiaries in Al Ain Region, in coordination with partners, from its launch up to 2025. The results reflect the positive impact of these programmes in strengthening family stability and social cohesion, and empowering members of the community in Al Ain Region to contribute effectively to sustainable development.

H.H. was also briefed on Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority’s case assessment mechanism, including the comprehensive evaluation of families’ needs and the identification of appropriate interventions for each case. H.H. directed the continued monitoring of family needs and the provision of tailored interventions to enhance quality of life and strengthen family stability.

The meeting was attended by several senior officials.