Latifa bint Mohammed launches ‘Creative Sector Resilience Portfolio’

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to provide support measures for the economic sector, with a total value of AED1 billion, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), launched the ‘Creative Sector Resilience Portfolio’.

Built around five pillars, Cultural Infrastructure, Creative Production, Participation and Audiences, Talent Development, and Cultural Impact, the portfolio aims to strengthen the emirate’s creative ecosystem and enhance its adaptability. It supports skilled professionals while driving the sector’s long-term growth as a key contributor to Dubai’s economy.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the ‘Creative Sector Resilience Portfolio’ reflects Dubai’s proactive approach to navigating current developments with efficiency, while reinforcing the emirate’s ability to position creativity as a sustainable economic driver.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa said that the initiative also speaks to Dubai’s belief in investing in people as the foundation for shaping the future. “Dubai continues to play a leading role in empowering the cultural sector and advancing its creative industries through innovative solutions that build capability and sharpen the capacity to anticipate and adapt to challenges, while opening greater access to markets.

This is supported by integrated strategic partnerships that reflect a shared responsibility between government, the private sector, and the wider community, creating new pathways for business growth across creative fields,” she said.

H.H. also expressed confidence in the portfolio’s ability to enrich the emirate’s cultural landscape through facilitations that support cultural and creative institutions, small and medium-sized enterprises, and talented artists, and equip the sector to respond to evolving conditions and keep pace with future developments.

The portfolio is one of the key outcomes of the ‘Creative Sector Resilience’ workshop organised by Dubai Culture in collaboration with the Dubai Future Foundation, which brought together leaders from cultural, heritage, artistic, and creative institutions across the emirate. The session focused on strengthening the ecosystem’s readiness and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Structured around five interconnected pillars, the portfolio will be delivered in phases, with each stage introducing a package of initiatives that give creatives and cultural institutions access to spaces, funding, professional development, and market opportunities. In this context, agreements have been reached with a number of public- and private-sector partners to coordinate efforts and expand avenues for collaboration, strengthening the sector’s resilience and ensuring its continued growth and sustainability.

The Cultural Infrastructure pillar focuses on access to spaces and assets. Free, multi-purpose venues will be made available to members of the creative community in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, Dubai CommerCity, House of Arts at Expo City Dubai, Dubai Holding Asset Management, Dubai International Financial Centre, and Dubai South. Dubai Culture will also make dedicated space available within its own assets, with affordable workspace offered through Letswork, enabling creatives to showcase their work and build professional networks that support their visibility.

The Creative Production pillar supports funding and commissioning. It brings together the Dubai Cultural Grant, a micro-grants programme with Art Jameel, a micro-commissioning programme with Luxuriant Design (founded by Emirati entrepreneur Saeed Saif Al Ketbi), and an exhibition grant with Art Dubai.

The Talent Development pillar links creatives to audiences and markets. Building on existing efforts, the e-learning initiative will continue in partnership with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, alongside cultural activation programmes, workshops, and training courses.

The Participation and Audience pillar covers promotional and media support across digital platforms to spotlight local talent, with retail and exhibition opportunities made available through Majid Al Futtaim's 'Ma'an' programme, which offers complimentary spaces within the group's assets.

The Cultural Impact pillar turns Dubai into an open-air gallery. Working with PHI Advertising, creative works will be displayed on outdoor billboards across the emirate, bringing art into the public realm and reinforcing the city's identity.