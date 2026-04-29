From Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa, Zayed Charity Run extends its humanitarian reach beyond borders





ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Reinforcing the UAE’s enduring humanitarian vision, the official announcement of the Zayed Charity Run in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, marks the launch of a distinctive humanitarian and sporting initiative that embodies unity among peoples and advances a global message of kindness, built on a legacy of tangible humanitarian impact across multiple countries.

The run is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2026, at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at 7:00 AM. This event aims to deliver a unique experience for participants, and all charitable proceeds will be donated by the Emirates Red Crescent to the Children’s Heart Fund Ethiopia.

Race participants include a delegation of 50 runners from the United Arab Emirates, the event builds on a global movement that has engaged thousands of participants worldwide, and stands as a powerful reflection of unity and cultural diversity. A delegation will depart for Addis Ababa on May 1st in preparation for this remarkable event.

Alongside this broad participation, prize money totaling AED 150,000 has been allocated for the run, adding a competitive dimension alongside its humanitarian purpose.

A press conference will be held on May 1 in the presence of Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, and Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent.

The Zayed Charity Run is one of the UAE’s most prominent humanitarian and sporting initiatives, launched in honor of the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Since its inception, it has served as a platform combining sports with charitable work, bringing together over 700,000 participants and raising more than $173 million in support of healthcare and humanitarian causes worldwide.

Over the years, the run has expanded to multiple countries worldwide, contributing to healthcare and humanitarian projects that benefit host communities.

Guided by its “Run for Kindness” message, the event transcends athletic competition, with proceeds dedicated to supporting humanitarian initiatives. It fosters a culture of giving and volunteerism, while strengthening values of inclusion and community spirit among nations. It has evolved into a global platform that unites thousands of participants from diverse nationalities under one shared vision.

Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, emphasised that the event reflects the UAE’s vision of advancing humanitarian work globally, stating: “The Zayed Charity Run represents a message of loyalty to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We believe that giving knows no boundaries. Bringing the run to Addis Ababa reflects the depth of humanitarian ties between the UAE and friendly nations and reaffirms our commitment to spreading values of goodness and tolerance worldwide.”

Organisers affirm that this event is not just a run, but a message of giving and humanity aimed at creating a lasting positive impact in communities and reinforcing the role of humanitarian work as a bridge connecting people across the world.