UAE and Azerbaijan hold 2nd Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Cooperation Committee

BAKU, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan held the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Cooperation Committee in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, co-chaired by Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, and Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, with the participation of a number of senior officials from both countries.

The convening of the meeting reflects the close bilateral relations and the alignment of visions between the two countries, as well as their keenness to enhance cooperation across various vital sectors within an institutional framework aimed at achieving sustainable outcomes.

The two sides underlined the cooperation between the two countries and the progress achieved in several areas, in support of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advancing joint action.

The two sides also discussed mechanisms to strengthen collaboration in several fields, including political and diplomatic affairs, economic cooperation, defense, law enforcement, education, culture, and advanced technology, as well as energy and sustainability. They also followed up on the implementation of the 2025–2029 roadmap and priority joint projects.

Al Hajeri affirmed that the meeting reflects the growing development in relations between the two nations and represents an important step towards achieving further integration and coordination across various areas of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Abu Dhabi Ports, Mubadala, Silal, Masdar, Dragon Oil, and XRG