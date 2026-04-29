Dubai Civility Committee honours individuals in recognition of their community initiatives

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Civility Committee commended the civic contributions and positive initiatives of several individuals who assisted with water drainage across the emirate’s streets following the recent unstable weather conditions.

As part of Dubai’s exceptional response to recent weather impact, their efforts helped facilitate traffic flow, report sidewalk damage, and support environmental preservation.

The Committee recognised Ahmed Nasser Lootah for opening his private yard in Muhaisnah 1 as a vehicle bypass, helping drivers avoid flooded streets.

Student Mohammed AlMheiri, Talabat driver Ahmed Zulfiqar and Keeta driver Azeem Fayyazz were recognised for their social responsibility and proactive efforts in assisting with water drainage and ensuring road safety.

Maria Barkovskaya was honoured for reporting sidewalk damage via the DubaiNow app, leading to immediate repairs.

Amir Majic was commended for leveraging his social media platforms to promote Dubai’s anti-noise and environmental initiatives.

The Committee emphasised that these actions represent the high standard of civilised behaviour that defines Dubai.

These proactive individuals were honoured by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Civility Committee, in the presence of Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Member of the Committee; and Saeed Al Nazari, Secretary General of the Committee.

Mattar Al Tayer emphasised that these initiatives reflect deep societal awareness and the vital role individuals play in supporting institutional efforts. He noted that such contributions represent an advanced model of integration between the government and the community, highlighting a collective responsibility that helps preserve infrastructure and maintain its operational efficiency.

Al Tayer stated: “We highly value these initiatives, which reflect the values of cooperation and solidarity within Dubai’s community. Every individual is an active partner in maintaining Dubai's civility, road safety, and traffic flow, all of which directly enhance the quality of life in the emirate.”

He added: “Building resilient cities capable of navigating climate factors depends not only on efficient infrastructure but also on community readiness and positive engagement. Dubai is steadily establishing a global model for crisis management, driven by partnership, rapid response, and sustainable performance, to safeguard the emirate’s achievements and elevate the well-being of its residents.”

Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita affirmed that such initiatives embody the deeply held values Dubai seeks to instill, particularly positivity, responsibility, and community cooperation. He noted that the timely clearing of water drains mitigated the impact of flooding and enabled authorities to manage weather conditions more efficiently.

He said: “Such acts of proactivity and cooperation are integral to Dubai’s culture. They reflect its civility and elegance, and its profound impact on its residents. These selfless acts of responsibility promote collective awareness, encouraging others to actively support the emirate’s civility and infrastructure sustainability.”

He concluded that every resident is a partner in reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a civilized, human-centric city, and the world’s best place to live and work, driven by a community defined by safety, solidarity, and profound positivity.

The honourees expressed their pride in being recognised, emphasising that their actions were spontaneous contributions driven by a sense of community duty.

This initiative reflects the Dubai Civility Committee’s dedication to celebrating positive role models that enhance civic behaviour and highlighting individual efforts that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in quality of life, and a city that prioritises people and champions the values of cooperation, generosity and responsibility.

Ultimately, the Dubai Civility Committee aims to establish a world-class modern experience that makes Dubai the best, most beautiful, refined, and civilized city in the world.