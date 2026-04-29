Muslim Council of Elders participates at International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of its commitment to strengthening international efforts to promote dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, peace, and human fraternity, the Muslim Council of Elders is participating, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, at the 31st edition of the International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat 2026.

The Fair will take place from 30 April through May 10. The Council's pavilion is held under the patronage and support of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, who has exerted significant efforts to promote and reinforce tolerance and coexistence at the local, regional, and international levels, and who consistently works to present the UAE model of tolerance and acceptance of others to the world as a successful and influential example across all spheres.

The pavilion participating in the International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat features over 275 authored works and publications in five languages, including 25 new titles that address key contemporary intellectual issues and contribute to countering extremist ideology and correcting misconceptions.

It also includes more than 20 publications by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al‑Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al‑Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, highlighting the tolerance of Islam and the richness of its intellectual and philosophical heritage. In addition, the pavilion showcases a selection of intellectual works by members of the Council and a distinguished group of thinkers and researchers, alongside a curated collection of translated books and select publications issued by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary‑General of the Muslim Council of Elders, stated that the Council’s participation in the International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat reflects its willingness to expand the horizons of cultural and intellectual dialogue and to strengthen its global humanitarian presence.

He emphasised that the Rabat Fair represents a comprehensive cultural and civilizational gathering and an important platform for exchanging ideas and enhancing dialogue among cultures, in line with the Council’s mission to build bridges of understanding and communication.

He further noted the Council’s commitment to presenting well‑grounded intellectual content that contributes to confronting hate speech and extremist thought, promotes the values of coexistence and tolerance, and highlights the civilizational image of Islam based on dialogue, coexistence, and mutual respect.

For her part, Afra Al Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders in this international cultural event reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting and strengthening the values of tolerance and coexistence globally.

She added that the joint participation is an important platform for showcasing the UAE’s pioneering experience in translating human values into a practical and exemplary reality, and that the pavilion embodies the UAE’s global role in raising awareness and building bridges of communication among cultures.

The Muslim Council of Elders' participation in the International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat stems from its mission to promote peace, entrench the values of dialogue and coexistence, and build bridges of cooperation among people of different races and beliefs. The Council’s pavilion (No. B52) is located in Hall B.