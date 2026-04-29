German inflation jumps in April as energy costs surge

BERLIN, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- German inflation jumped to its highest level in over two years in April as the Middle East war triggered a surge in energy costs, official data showed Wednesday.

Consumer prices in Europe's biggest economy rose 2.9% compared with the same month a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the federal statistics agency Destatis.

It was the highest inflation recorded in Germany since January 2024.

The German government has already accounted for higher energy prices in its updated economic forecasts and now ⁠expects inflation to accelerate to 2.7% this year and 2.8% ‌in 2027 compared with 2.2% last year