SPC drives publishing towards expanded global markets

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In the context of advancing the publishing industry in the Arab region and connecting Asian markets with the African and Western book markets, Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) stands out as a practical model reflecting this transformation.

As the world's first free zone dedicated to the publishing sector, it provides a specialised business environment that empowers companies and entrepreneurs to move from the idea stage to the growth and expansion phase, offering publishers opportunities for growth and access to new markets.

This model is particularly important given the challenges facing publishers and companies specialising in creative industries in general. These challenges lie not so much in launching businesses as in their ability to survive in a rapidly changing market. Those working in publishing, content, and digital media require an environment that combines operational flexibility with institutional support, which is precisely what the free zone aims to provide through an integrated system encompassing financial incentives, infrastructure, and operational services.

This approach is reflected in the package of facilities offered by the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, which includes direct support for publishers and small businesses, along with discounts on licensing and business setup fees. The importance of these incentives extends beyond simply reducing the cost of market entry; it also enhances the chances of sustainability, the most critical stage in the life of startups.

The flexibility of the zone's economic model also reflects its ability to keep pace with the nature of creative businesses. It hosts more than 1,500 licensed commercial activities, with the possibility of combining several activities under a single license.

This allows entrepreneurs to build modern business models that integrate publishing, digital production, and e-commerce. This flexibility is supported by an integrated operational infrastructure encompassing offices, warehouses, meeting rooms, and digital infrastructure, transforming the zone into a true workspace rather than simply a licensing authority.

The advantages of this model extend beyond the operational structure and financial incentives to the quality of the institutional environment itself. Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) received the "Best Place to Work" certification for 2025–2026 from the Great Place to Work Foundation, an indicator reflecting the level of trust and professional environment within which companies operate. This is particularly important in a sector reliant on creativity, where a company's ability to innovate and grow is directly linked to the quality of its environment, not just the facilities it receives.

n this context, Saif Al Suwaidi, Director of SPC Free Zone, stated: "The challenge in the creative business sector is no longer simply launching projects, but rather their ability to grow and reach markets. Therefore, SPFC is committed to providing an environment that combines flexibility with specialised infrastructure, enabling ideas to transform into sustainable and scalable projects within an integrated economic ecosystem."

The zone's role extends beyond supporting internal operations; it also strengthens companies' connections to regional and global markets. This is facilitated by its strategic location and the advantages it offers, such as full foreign ownership, tax exemptions, and the ability to operate with a dual license within the free zone and the local market. In this sense, the zone transforms into a business gateway, opening growth avenues for companies that transcend the boundaries of the traditional market.

This role takes on a more advanced dimension with the launch of the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone's digital platform, "Publishers Platform." This platform provides tools that support international collaboration, facilitate rights sales, and enhance virtual participation in major exhibitions. The platform's significance lies in its transformation of the zone from a local operational environment to a global professional network, enabling companies to access new partners and opportunities more efficiently.

As economies move towards maximising the role of creative industries, the SPC Free Zone model offers a framework for translating these trends into a viable business environment. This environment balances institutional support with market freedom, contributing to the development of a more diversified, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy.