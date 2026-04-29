UAE launches '3rd Abu Dhabi Declaration on Red Palm Weevil'

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The 3rd Ministerial Meeting of Date-Producing and Manufacturing Countries launched the ''3rd Abu Dhabi Declaration on Red Palm Weevil.”

The declaration was issued following a meeting held yesterday at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of ministers of agriculture, heads of international organisations, and representatives from various countries concerned with the palm and date sector.

The declaration builds on the achievements of the First Abu Dhabi Declaration in 2019 and the Second Abu Dhabi Declaration in 2024, reflecting continued international momentum and growing collective commitment to combating the red palm weevil—one of the most dangerous transboundary pests threatening the sustainability of the global date palm sector.

The “Third Abu Dhabi Declaration 2026” features ten key pillars, most notably renewing full commitment to strengthening international cooperation for the integrated management and gradual eradication of the red palm weevil, supporting the implementation of the international strategy to combat the pest, and expanding the use of advanced scientific solutions.

These include biological control, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, remote sensing, smart traps, and early warning systems.

The declaration also calls for increased investment in applied scientific research and agricultural innovation, the development of capacity-building programs and technical training for national cadres, and the engagement of farmers and local communities in control efforts through awareness, agricultural extension, and knowledge transfer.

On the financing front, the declaration urged international financial institutions and donor entities to enhance support for the Red Palm Weevil Trust Fund ensuring the sustainability of implementation programs and expanding their global impact.