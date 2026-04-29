UN warning on worsening food security crisis in Lebanon

NEW YORK, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A joint statement issued by the United Nations and the Lebanese Government warned that nearly a quarter of the country’s population could be pushed into acute levels of food insecurity in the coming months due to escalating violence and ongoing economic pressures.

A joint statement released today by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), in conjunction with the Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture, noted that approximately 1.24 million people—one in four of the population analysed—are expected to face food insecurity levels classified as Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse between April and August 2026.