Sharjah Police urge stronger coordination to meet Healthy Emirate Programme standards

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Police convened its cross-departmental coordination team for the second time this year to advance work on the Sharjah Healthy Emirate Program. The session was chaired by Brigadier General Dr Ali Ahmed Bu Al Zoud, Director General of the General Directorate of Resources and Support Services, and attended by team members representing the command's various departments.

Speaking to the assembled department representatives, Bu Al Zoud addressed the programme’s demands directly. Bu Al Zoud emphasised that each entity involved must contribute effectively by submitting the necessary data and paperwork promptly, not merely as a bureaucratic task, but because the quality of this groundwork will ultimately determine how seriously Sharjah is regarded as a benchmark for healthy urban living in the region.

He also made clear that every relevant department needs a named on-the-ground coordinator and that hands-on orientation workshops are not optional extras but essential tools for keeping teams aligned, cutting through confusion, and maintaining real momentum.

The meeting also examined the requirements of the emergency readiness and response standard, with participants discussing practical ways to strengthen coordination among team members. The aim is to improve preparedness efficiency and consolidate collective efforts to meet the Healthy Cities Programme criteria, as set out by the World Health Organisation.