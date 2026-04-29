Eighth International Date Palm Conference launches

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Eighth International Date Palm Conference 2026 opened today at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The two-day event brings together ministers, decision-makers, scientists, experts and representatives of international organisations and academic institutions from around the world.

Organised by the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, in cooperation with UAE University and key national and international partners, the conference serves as a global platform to exchange expertise and showcase the latest innovations in date palm cultivation and production.

Dr Abdelwahab Al Bukhari, Secretary-General of the Award and Chairman of the organising committee, said the conference serves as a leading global scientific platform for sharing expertise and innovations in date palm cultivation and production, promoting best practices for sector sustainability, and continuing a distinguished series launched in 1998, with the 2026 edition marking its eighth cycle.

The event's sessions focus on biotechnology, genetic engineering, sustainability, circular economy, post-harvest technologies, and the use of artificial intelligence in agriculture. Research highlights include AI-based early detection of red palm weevil, smart monitoring systems, carbon capture in oases, and innovative products derived from palm waste.

The conference also features the launch of the UAE’s first AI-powered digital platform documenting local date varieties.

The participants underscored the UAE’s growing global role in advancing sustainable agriculture and innovation, in line with the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.