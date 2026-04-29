EU ramps up space security measures amid rising satellite threats, orbital congestion

BRUSSELS, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The European Union has intensified efforts to enhance space security in response to increasing satellite signal interference and rising orbital congestion, as Europe’s reliance on space-based infrastructure and services grows. Vital sectors of the European economy, including navigation, energy, disaster response, and defence coordination, are increasingly dependent on space data and services, which in turn increases the risk of disruptions caused by space debris, hostile interference, or the failure of terrestrial networks during crises.

In this context, the European Union Agency for the Space Programme has adopted a multi-layered approach based on three primary pillars, which include protecting space assets, securing signals, and ensuring service continuity.

Space traffic management has become a top policy priority with more than one million pieces of debris currently in orbit and tens of thousands of new satellites expected to launch over the next decade.

This reality raises the probability of collisions that could disable navigation and Earth observation services, prompting the EU Space Surveillance and Tracking system to monitor orbital objects via a network of ground sensors to support collision avoidance and protect flagship programmes such as Galileo and Copernicus.

Ensuring the integrity of signals transmitted from satellites represents the second pillar, particularly as jamming and spoofing incidents targeting global navigation systems continue to rise.

These threats are especially critical for the aviation and maritime sectors, which rely on precise positioning data. The European response centres on the Galileo Open Service Navigation Message Authentication, which allows users to verify the authenticity of positioning data and detect manipulation through a digital signature embedded in the signal.

The third pillar focuses on service continuity in unstable environments where natural disasters, cyberattacks, or remote operations may disable terrestrial networks.

In such instances, the EU’s Governmental Satellite Communications initiative provides secure and resilient communication services for authorised government users by pooling governmental and commercial capabilities through a unified hub to support crisis management, surveillance, and the protection of critical infrastructure.

These pillars reflect a deeper shift in Europe’s vision of space as a strategic domain and critical infrastructure requiring protection from both physical and cyber risks. As geopolitical competition intensifies and satellite constellations expand, the European Union is working to align governance, investment, and operational capabilities with these growing risks to enhance European resilience, coordination, and autonomy in space.