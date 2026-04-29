Faya Research Grant Programme attracts global institutions, advances Sharjah’s archaeological leadership

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Leading universities and research institutions from around the world have entered the scientific review phase of the Faya Research Grant Programme, marking a key milestone in advancing research at the Faya Palaeolandscape World Heritage Property.

The programme comprises two main parts: long-term research grants, which support multi-year scientific projects centred on in-depth fieldwork, analysis, and data generation; and short-term research grants, which fund one-year studies to address targeted research questions, test innovative methodologies, and contribute specialised insights to the site’s broader scientific framework.

The evaluation process is led by the Faya World Heritage Scientific Committee, which is currently assessing proposals submitted under both tracks from globally recognised academic and research institutions.

Administered by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), the AED 2 million Faya Research Grant Programme (2026–2028) aims to advance scientific research and to reinforce Faya’s position as a global reference point for the study of early human history and environmental change, following its inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2025.

Proposals submitted under the long-term grant track feature participation by leading universities, including the University of Oxford, the University of Leeds, the University of Sharjah, Zayed University, the Canadian University of Dubai, the University of Jordan, and the German University of Technology in Oman.

The submissions focus on comprehensive, multi-year research areas, including palaeolandscape analysis, palaeoenvironmental reconstruction, palaeohydrology, and climate monitoring, as well as heritage conservation and management. Several proposals also explore advanced applications of computer modelling, artificial intelligence, and digital documentation, including high-resolution 3D modelling and virtual reality.

The short-term grant track has attracted a wide range of international institutions, including the American University of Sharjah, the University of Sharjah, the University of Montreal, the University of Jena, Istanbul Technical University, Ain Shams University, the University of South Alabama, the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence in Cyprus, Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED) in Spain, and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine.

Research proposals under this track demonstrate a strong interdisciplinary scope, covering areas such as palaeoecology, geological frameworks, human evolution and mobility, palaeogenomics, and human–landscape interaction. Additional areas of focus include heritage conservation and management, alongside advanced digital applications such as remote sensing, satellite imagery, GIS-based reconstruction, 3D scanning, and virtual reality. Furthermore, this cycle also included proposals to use archaeoacoustic methods to complement the documentation of the prehistoric sites at Faya, conducted by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority over the past 30 years in collaboration with several interdisciplinary international teams.

The geographic and institutional diversity of submissions highlights Faya’s growing international relevance as a research hub. The researchers and institutions involved came from Europe, the Middle East, North America, Africa and Central Asia, spanning a wide range of academic traditions and scientific approaches.

This diversity underscores the growing global recognition of Faya’s significance in shaping new understandings of human evolution, migration, and adaptation in arid environments.

His Excellency Eisa Yousif, Director General of SAA, said, 'The scale and quality of submissions reflect Faya’s growing status as a priority site for advanced archaeological research following its World Heritage inscription. The programme has been designed to attract targeted, high-impact studies that contribute to a more integrated understanding of the site within global human history.”

He added: “This direction reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, ambassador of the Faya World Heritage Property, to establish Faya as a long-term research platform aligned with international heritage management standards. The selected projects will advance scientific knowledge while reinforcing a framework that supports the site’s preservation and continued relevance.”

The projects selected in this cycle are expected to contribute to peer-reviewed research, generate new scientific datasets, and deliver applied outcomes for conservation and site management. This will directly inform the long-term protection and sustainable development of the Faya World Heritage Property.

The programme also includes a dedicated Mentoring Fellowship Grants track for young Emirati archaeologists, which contributes to the development of national expertise and ensures that international research collaboration is complemented by local capacity building in these disciplines.

As the scientific review process progresses, the Faya Research Grant Programme continues to gain momentum as a platform for high-impact research, reinforcing Sharjah’s role in advancing global scholarship in human prehistory.