Sharjah Media City partners with Ziina to offer Shams firms advanced digital payment solutions

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has announced a strategic partnership with Ziina, a UAE-based fintech platform specializing in digital payment solutions, aimed at empowering businesses within Shams with innovative, fast, and secure financial tools that enhance operational efficiency and support business growth.

This partnership reflects Shams’ continued commitment to building an integrated business ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs and SMEs by providing advanced services that accelerate digital transformation and strengthen market competitiveness. It also aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of advancing a cashless, digital economy.

In this context, Rashid Sahoo, Director of Operations at Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: “This partnership with Ziina reflects our ongoing commitment at Sharjah Media City (Shams) to providing a fully integrated business environment that supports the growth of companies and keeps pace with rapid digital transformation. We are committed to enabling entrepreneurs and SMEs to access innovative financial solutions that enhance operational efficiency and simplify daily transactions. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver real value to our clients and contribute to the UAE’s vision of a fully digital economy.”

On the other hand, Tomas Roberio, Head of Partnerships at Ziina, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Sharjah Media City (Shams), one of the region’s leading enablers of entrepreneurship and innovation. This partnership marks an important step in Ziina’s journey to expand its digital payment solutions across the seven emirates. As a UAE-built payments platform licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Ziina is focused on delivering secure, seamless financial experiences that make it easier for businesses to manage payments efficiently. We look forward to supporting the Shams ecosystem with frictionless payment solutions that simplify operations and reinforce our commitment to enabling SMEs”.

Under this partnership, Ziina will provide advanced digital payment solutions that allow businesses to send, receive, and manage payments easily through a mobile-first platform designed for everyday use, helping to streamline financial operations and improve user experience.

As part of the collaboration, Ziina will also offer Shams clients an exclusive incentive of AED 10,000 in fee-free transactions, enabling businesses to explore and utilize the platform with no initial cost, encouraging wider adoption of digital financial solutions.

This partnership underscores Sharjah Media City (Shams)’ commitment to building strong strategic collaborations with leading companies across various sectors, further strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship

This partnership further reinforces Shams’ role as a key enabler of the media sector and business growth, while strengthening Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for entrepreneurship and investment in the creative industries.