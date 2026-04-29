Sharjah Excellence Award discusses plans to enhance regional competitiveness and approves 2026 edition timeline

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award held its regular meeting to assess progress on the 2025 edition and outline strategic priorities and future plans for the award.

Sharjah Excellence Award is organised annually by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The Board approved the rollout timeline for the 2026 edition and reviewed the adoption of a new advanced fourth-generation global institutional assessment model. Discussions also covered enhancements to the Award’s digital platform and plans to scale marketing outreach across local and GCC markets, reinforcing the award’s positioning and regional impact.

The meeting was chaired by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of Sharjah Excellence Award’s Board of Trustees, and was attended by the Award Board members. Also present were Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of Sharjah Excellence Award, and key representatives from the Award’s General Secretariat.

The meeting assessed the structure and methodologies of the 2025 evaluation teams aligned with the new global model, supported by targeted training programmes to ensure consistency and precision in assessments.

The Board also examined a comparative table of participant numbers in previous cycles, noting sustained growth and broader category representation. A key proposal focused on sector-specific recognition of winning companies, aimed at showcasing institutional excellence and reinforcing industry-level benchmarking.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais welcomed attendees and commended the dedicated efforts and tangible achievements of the award’s team, noting a significant increase in participation across all categories for the 2025 edition. He affirmed that the award is steadily strengthening its position as a leading regional platform for institutional innovation.

“The Award continues to achieve significant progress each year through the adoption of a new global model based on fourth-generation standards, combined with an expanding participant base, reflecting the growing confidence in the award as a benchmark for institutional excellence in the region”, Al Owais added.

Nada Al Hajri outlined key agenda items, delivering a data-driven review of participant and evaluator trends across the last three cycles, along with the rollout timeline for the 2026 edition and implementation of the new global model supported by targeted workshops for both evaluators and participants.

She noted that the award has made significant progress in automating its processes through a new digital platform that offers a user-friendly experience for participants, evaluators, and judges, while enabling full alignment with the global model.

She also emphasised a structured launch roadmap for 2026 and expanded evaluator training programmes to ensure compliance with international best practices, strengthening the award’s credibility and reliability in regional and global business communities.

The meeting concluded with key recommendations centered on expanding the award’s marketing outreach across GCC markets in coordination with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

It also emphasised enhancing the value proposition for winners by introducing additional incentives through government entities represented on the Board, strengthening the award’s overall impact and attractiveness.