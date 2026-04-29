Economic Development Department launches instant industrial license at AED1,000 to boost Sharjah manufacturing sector

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah of Economic Development Department (SEDD), along with its subsidiary Sharjah Foundation for Supporting Entrepreneurship (RUWAD), is participating in the new edition of “Make it in the Emirates” Forum, as part of their keenness to support the industrial sector, enhance the investment environment, and enable entrepreneurs to benefit from the qualitative opportunities witnessed by the industrial sector in the country.

This participation comes within Sharjah's directions to consolidate its position as an attractive hub for industrial investments, support the growth of national projects, and enhance the competitiveness of local industries by providing flexible and stimulating services.

Commenting on this participation, Hamad Ali Abdulla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman and Member of the Executive Council, stressed that the Department's participation in the forum reflects its continuous commitment to supporting industrial development and creating the appropriate environment for business growth, pointing out that the forum represents an important national platform that brings together investors, entrepreneurs and decision-makers to explore manufacturing and investment opportunities.

"Through our participation in Make it in the Emirates Forum, we are keen to provide practical and stimulating initiatives that contribute to accelerating the launch of new industrial projects, and support the country's directions towards a diversified knowledge-based economy, and we believe that empowering investors and facilitating procedures is a key pillar to enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector in Sharjah," said Al Mahmoud.

Hamad Al Mahmoud added that during the days of the forum, the Department is offering a special initiative that provides investors and entrepreneurs with an exceptional opportunity to benefit from the issuance of an instant industrial license worth AED1000 only, which includes all permitted industrial activities in the Emirate. Through this participation, SEDD aims to build direct communication cahnnels with a select group of leading manufacturers and international companies present at the forum, in order to establish partnerships that contribute to the transfer of technology and knowledge to local factories, thereby ensuring the improvement of the quality of products bearing "Made in Sharjah" label and enhancing their presence in global markets.

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He pointed out that this step comes as part of the Department's continuous efforts to simplify procedures and stimulate industrial investments, in a way that contributes to attracting more quality projects and opening new horizons for investors and entrepreneurs.

He concluded that the Department aims at facilitating the investor's journey, from obtaining the license to exporting the product, is a top priority that reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build a strong, diversified, and sustainable economy.

Additionally, (RUWAD) Foundation will review a range of services and initiatives that support industrial and entrepreneurial projects during their participation in the forum, in addition to financing and consulting programs and development solutions that contribute to the growth and sustainability of national projects.