National Identity Committee launches National Register of Modern Heritage; discusses National Identity Values Narrative Guide

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Identity Committee, under the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, has launched the National Register of Modern Heritage and reviewed the National Identity Values Narrative Guide during its first meeting, chaired by H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of the Council.

The initiatives aim to reinforce Emirati identity as a shared societal value and daily practice, while preserving national heritage and ensuring its transmission to future generations.

The meeting builds on the Committee’s mandate as a national platform to unify efforts across sectors in line with the National Identity Strategy, approved last year. Discussions focused on priority national initiatives across 25 strategic pillars spanning key sectors, including education, media, culture, economy, family and society, alongside efforts to strengthen the presence of national identity across all areas of development.

H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “National identity is not a concept we simply speak about; it is a lived experience and a legacy reflected in our daily lives, in our homes, our language, and in the way we contribute to our community. It is shaped within the family, and strengthened through education, and guided by the enduring legacy and values of our ancestors and our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

H.H. Sheikha Mariam added: “Today our focus is translating the National Identity Strategy into clear priorities, coordinating federal and local initiatives and measurable impact. By anchoring our work in shared values, we aim to strengthen national belonging, balancing authenticity with innovation, diversity with cohesion, and ambition with humility.”

During the meeting, the Committee launched the National Register of Modern Heritage as a priority initiative under the cultural and linguistic dimensions of the strategy, in line with the national policy for preserving modern architectural heritage.

The initiative provides a national reference platform to document and catalogue buildings and sites of cultural value across the UAE, particularly those dating back to the post-1960s period, contributing to the preservation of national heritage, strengthening identity, and ensuring its continuity across generations.

The Committee also discussed the National Identity Values Narrative Guide, which establishes a unified reference framework defining Emirati identity as a living cultural heritage reflected in societal behaviours and values. The guide will support government entities in shaping policies, strategies and programmes aligned with national identity.

The members of the committee also reviewed the progress of the National Identity Index, a national tool designed to measure levels of societal adoption and pride in national identity, enabling the tracking of impact and guiding initiatives in line with national objectives. Discussions also addressed current priorities to further strengthen social cohesion and a sense of belonging among citizens and residents across the UAE.

The meeting featured an interactive exhibition presenting an integrated experience of the National Identity Strategy across four key dimensions, including the concept and values of Emirati identity, its strategic framework and priority initiatives, the defining characteristics of the Emirati identity, and the National Register of Modern Heritage as a key initiative to document elements of national memory.

The meeting was attended by the members of the National Identity Committee: Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Samira Murshid Al Rumaithi, Secretary-General of the Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority; Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Advisor at the Presidential Court for Strategic Affairs; Hajar Ahmed Al Thehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council; Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Matar Al Neyadi, Assistant National Security Advisor for Strategic Affairs, representing the Supreme Council for National Security; and Hamad Abdulla Al Zaabi, Director General of the National Projects Office.

The National Identity Committee oversees the UAE’s National Identity Strategy, ensuring its implementation at the national level and alignment across sectors to deliver measurable impact. It defines the core pillars and values of national identity, establishes a unified reference framework, and guides its application across priority sectors.

The Committee also develops high-impact initiatives in coordination with relevant entities, ensuring effective implementation. Its mandate includes developing a national index to measure societal adoption and pride in national identity, assessing impact, and shaping the national identity narrative through integrated communication plans that strengthen its presence across the media landscape and reach all segments of society.