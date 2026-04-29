Emirates NBD reopens GCC debt capital markets with landmark $750 million AT1 issuance

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates NBD today announced the successful pricing of its $750 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital issuance, marking the first debt capital market issuance from a GCC corporate or financial institution since late February 2026. This strategic move follows the successful call of a previous $750 million issuance earlier this month, reflecting the bank's agile capital management and deep global trust in the UAE and the wider GCC financial ecosystem.

The bank confirmed that the strong demand for this issuance underscores the depth of investor confidence in its credit fundamentals, capital position, and long-term strategy, as well as the resilience of the financial markets in the UAE and the wider GCC. The AT1 issuance attracted strong and well-diversified demand from a broad base of global institutional investors, with robust participation from Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. The transaction was oversubscribed by more than three times, reflecting sustained investor appetite for high-quality regional issuers despite ongoing market volatility.

Emirates NBD was able to price the transaction within initial guidance, achieving a tightening of approximately 50 basis points and a final coupon of 6.25%. The bank stated that the successful completion of this transaction is a major milestone for regional capital markets. Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said the issuance embodies solid global confidence in the bank's credit fundamentals and the exceptional strength of the UAE’s economic outlook.

Ammar Al Haj, Group Treasurer and Head of Global Markets at Emirates NBD, added that the significant investor engagement is a clear indicator of sustained demand for high-quality financial instruments issued by UAE institutions. He noted that the bank’s ability to access global liquidity at this pivotal time reaffirms its standing as a benchmark issuer.

The transaction was supported by a syndicate of regional and international banks, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Barclays, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, and J.P. Morgan, who acted as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners. Clifford Chance served as Legal Counsel to the Issuer, while Linklaters acted as Legal Counsel to the Lead Managers. The securities will be listed on Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai with a six-year non-call period.