Abdullah bin Zayed receives Canadian Prime Minister's Senior Advisor on Foreign, Defence & Security Policy

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Canadian Prime Minister's Senior Advisor on Foreign, Defence, and Security Policy, Scott Gilmore, to review regional developments.

The meeting addressed the repercussions of the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and a number of brotherly and friendly countries, and their impact on regional and international peace and security, as well as maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

During the meeting, Gilmore reaffirmed Canada’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed appreciation for Gilmore’s visit, describing it as a reflection of the growing relations between the two friendly countries and a reaffirmation of Canada’s full solidarity with the UAE following that terrorist Iranian agression.

The two sides also discussed developments related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and reviewed ways to strengthen regional and international efforts to promote security, stability and peace in the region.

They further explored a number of issues of mutual concern related to bilateral relations and means of enhancing cooperation across several sectors in support of shared interests.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.