Dubai Police lead global operation with FBI, Chinese Police to arrest 276 fraud suspects

DUBAI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- In a high-impact international crackdown on transnational organised financial crime, Dubai Police, under the umbrella of the UAE Ministry of Interior, have carried out a coordinated global operation, codenamed “Tri-Force Sentinel”, in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Chinese Police, leading to the arrest of 276 members of a transnational fraud network.

The suspects are mainly from Southeast Asian countries.

The operation delivered a decisive strike against three criminal syndicates and dismantled nine fraud centres behind high-yield investment scams (HYIS), “pig butchering” schemes, and virtual currency fraud, all of which are among the fastest-growing forms of financial crime worldwide.

Dubai Police spearheaded the coordinated efforts, directing and executing the operation while enabling real-time intelligence sharing across borders. The unified action brought together specialised capabilities from all partners, culminating in a synchronised enforcement move that dismantled key components of the network in a single phase and led to the arrest of a key leader of one of the syndicates in Thailand, in coordination with the Royal Thai Police.

The targeted network is believed to have operated sophisticated fraud centres, using advanced social engineering techniques and digital platforms to build trust with victims before executing large-scale financial scams affecting individuals across different countries.

Dubai Police stated: “Operation Tri-Force Sentinel reflects our proactive approach to leading global efforts against transnational financial crime. By uniting capabilities with trusted international partners, we have delivered a precise and coordinated response to a complex and evolving threat.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said: “This operation demonstrates the power of coordinated international action in disrupting large-scale fraud schemes that exploit victims across borders. Our partnership with the United Arab Emirates, especially Dubai Police, was key to achieving this outcome.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese Police stressed: “The Chinese government consistently takes a tough stance against transnational telecom fraud crimes in accordance with the law. Operations such as this highlight the importance of international law enforcement cooperation in addressing emerging financial crimes. We are committed to enhancing collaboration with law enforcement authorities around the world to crack down on transnational crimes and resolutely protect the fundamental interests of people across nations.”