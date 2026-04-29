UN warns of continued security, humanitarian deterioration in South Sudan

NEW YORK, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations has warned of a deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in South Sudan resulting from the parties' retreat from implementing the provisions of the 2018 peace agreement.

In a report addressed to the Security Council, UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted a near-total absence of progress across several fundamental areas, particularly those concerning the unification of security forces, disarmament, and the execution of security reforms, which has left the country in one of its most challenging phases.

The Secretary-General emphasised that political disputes between major stakeholders, especially following the developments of 2025, have complicated the political landscape and deepened mistrust. This environment has negatively impacted the peace agreement’s implementation and stalled the work of vital transitional institutions.

The report further detailed ongoing clashes and persistent attacks on civilians and infrastructure in various regions, noting that the United Nations documented thousands of grave human rights violations during 2025. These include killings and widespread, systematic conflict-related sexual violence, the impact of which is exacerbated by weak protection and accountability mechanisms.

A deepening humanitarian crisis was also highlighted, with millions of residents facing acute and persistent levels of food insecurity. This has driven up rates of internal displacement and refugee flows while increasing pressure on limited resources and heightening local tensions. Regarding security arrangements, the report noted a lack of progress in the formation and deployment of unified forces as well as in disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration programmes.

The report concluded that South Sudan stands at a critical crossroads, necessitating an urgent increase in international political and financial support to ensure stability and civilian protection. The Secretary-General reiterated that the current stalemate threatens to collapse the limited progress achieved to date, calling for intensified diplomatic efforts and a genuine commitment from all parties to prevent the country from sliding back into further violence.