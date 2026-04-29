French MEP Grudler to lead review of EU space agency rules

BRUSSELS, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- French Member of the European Parliament Christophe Grudler was appointed Wednesday as lead rapporteur for the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy to oversee the revision of the European Union Space Programme Agency regulation.

Grudler also serves as shadow rapporteur for his political group on the EU Space Law, the first Union-level legislation to regulate the European space market, which is expected to have direct implications for the revision of the European space agency’s mandate.

The European Commission earlier this month submitted a proposal to expand the agency’s mission, including doubling its seven-year budget and granting it new legal powers to enable the execution of tasks related to European technological sovereignty.

Given the expected financial impact of the review, Grudler will need to coordinate closely with members responsible for negotiations regarding the European Competitiveness Fund.

Grudler is considered a prominent specialist in space affairs, having previously served as rapporteur for the IRIS² project to create a secure European satellite communication constellation, and he also co-chairs the European Parliament’s Sky and Space Intergroup.