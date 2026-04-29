Emirati hospitality key pillar for sustainable tourism growth: DCT Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, affirmed that Emirati hospitality represents one of the most prominent drivers of sustainable success for the emirate's tourism sector, embodying authentic values that reflect national identity and a spirit of welcome and openness.

Al Hosani said in statements that the DCT Abu Dhabi teams demonstrate a firm commitment driven by responsibility in providing daily support to visitors and meeting their needs, particularly during times that require the highest levels of assistance and care.

He added that Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate these values as it moves toward the future through a steady approach that reflects the authenticity of its vision and confidence, further strengthening its position as a leading global destination.

He noted that Abu Dhabi reaffirms its status as an open and welcoming destination for all, continuing to provide high-quality cultural and tourism experiences that rank among the finest in the world, supported by upcoming projects, initiatives and new experiences that contribute to enriching the tourism and cultural landscape in the emirate.