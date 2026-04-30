UAE marks International Workers’ Day

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates will mark International Workers’ Day on Friday, observed annually on 1st May, in appreciation of the workforce and its vital role in the country’s sustainable development journey.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that workers represent a fundamental pillar and key partners in achieving the UAE’s ambitious vision across various economic and social sectors, contributing effectively to strengthening the country’s position as a leading global destination for living, working, and investment.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Awar said that celebrating International Workers’ Day reflects the UAE’s humanitarian values, cooperation, and social solidarity, as well as its ongoing commitment to providing a positive work environment that enhances productivity and ease of doing business.

He highlighted the ministry’s continuous efforts, in cooperation with partners in the public and private sectors, to develop initiatives that promote a culture of appreciation, support worker welfare, and enhance social protection. These efforts contribute to increasing the flexibility and competitiveness of the labour market, attracting Emirati talent and global expertise, and ensuring a safe and appealing work environment aligned with the "We the UAE 2031" vision.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, working alongside its partners, will mark the occasion by distributing gifts to workers at worksites, labour accommodations and airports, recognising their contributions.

The UAE continues to strengthen the protection of labour rights across various economic sectors through an integrated legislative framework that ensures balanced protection of workers’ and employers’ rights while guaranteeing a safe and stable work environment.

The UAE labour market recorded notable growth from 2021 to 2025, providing strong support to the national economy. The workforce grew by 101.7 percent, while skilled labour increased by 49.9 percent, and the number of companies rose by 45.7 percent over five years.

Additionally, 90 percent of targeted workers were enrolled in the Unemployment Insurance Scheme by the end of last year.

Results from last year showed that 99 percent of private sector companies complied with the annual midday break policy to protect workers from heat stress, alongside the provision of more than 10,000 rest stations for delivery workers.

More than 2,700 companies were registered in the labour accommodation system by the end of last year, benefiting around 1.9 million workers who enjoy high standards of comfort, health and safety.

It is worth noting that the UAE labour market ranks among the leading global labour markets in several international competitiveness indicators across various fields.