Ajman Chamber, Consulate of Kenya explore economic, trade cooperation

AJMAN, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber, has received Jane Torotich, Consul-General of the Republic of Kenya, to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation, boost bilateral trade and investment, and support partnership opportunities among the business communities of both countries.

The meeting, held at Ajman Chamber’s headquarters, was attended by Fatima Yaqoob Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber, and Lawrence Leli, Commercial Attaché at the Consulate of Kenya.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the importance of the meeting in advancing economic and trade ties and leveraging the promising capabilities and investment opportunities available in both countries.

He noted the role of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Kenya in opening broader access to markets across the Middle East and East Africa.

Ajman Chamber presented an overview of key investment opportunities in the emirate, highlighting its competitive advantages, including its strategic geographical location, advanced infrastructure, efficient logistics services, and ease of doing business.

The presentation also underscored rapid growth across several vital sectors, including industry, construction, trade, real estate, education, healthcare, hospitality and technology, supporting economic diversification.

Both sides stressed the importance of coordinating business-to-business meetings to enhance direct partnership opportunities, participating in exhibitions and investment forums to explore prospects and strengthen economic ties, and facilitating the organisation of trade delegations.

Torotich outlined Kenya’s key economic potentials, noting that agriculture, manufacturing and tourism are among the main contributors to the country’s GDP. She also invited the Ajman Chamber to participate in the upcoming Gulfood exhibition in Kenya.

The meeting emphasised the need to increase bilateral trade and identify priority sectors for cooperation, particularly agro-processing industries, logistics services, and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Al Suwaidi and Torotich exchanged commemorative shields.