UAE President receives President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, and ways to expand it in a manner that supports mutual interests and benefits both peoples.

They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, particularly regional developments and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.