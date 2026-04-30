Ghitha Holding records strong Q1 revenue of AED1.62 billion

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ghitha Holding, a subsidiary of 2PointZero, has announced its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended 31st March 2026.

During the period, revenue grew by 23 percent YoY to AED1.62 billion, driven by strong momentum across the Group’s core business segments. Performance was supported primarily by organic growth across key categories, and continued integration, reflecting the resilience of Ghitha’s diversified platform and sustained demand across essential food segments.

Gross profit rose 8 percent YoY to AED330.8 million on the back of higher revenues, and ongoing optimisation across operations.

Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding, said, “Ghitha delivered a strong start to 2026, with double-digit revenue growth reflecting the resilience of our platform and strong demand across our core categories. Our performance was driven by the strength of our integrated operating model and our ability to deliver consistent growth amid a challenging geopolitical environment.

We continue to play a central role in supporting the UAE’s food security agenda, ensuring reliable supply of essential food products. At the same time, the acquisiton of Taaza by NRTC strengthens our presence in the fruits and vegetables segment and enhances our farm-to-market capabilities. Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving operational efficiencies and pursuing disciplined expansion opportunities that deliver sustainable value and attractive returns.”

During the quarter, Ghitha continued to strengthen its role in supporting national food security, leveraging its integrated platform to meet local demand and ensure continuity of supply across essential food categories.

The Group will continue the integration and expansion of Taaza under NRTC, scaling operations and distribution capabilities to support growth in the fresh-cut, juice, and adjacent product segments. This reinforces Ghitha’s strategy to deepen its presence in high-demand categories and enhance vertical integration across the fresh produce value chain.

At the operational level, Ghitha maintained progress on the implementation of SAP, a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing efficiency, integration, and scalability across the platform.

Looking ahead, the Group remains focused on disciplined growth across its core segments, pursuing opportunities that meet its return thresholds while continuing to drive operational efficiencies and scale benefits across the business.

Ghitha is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory while contributing meaningfully to the UAE’s long-term food security objectives.