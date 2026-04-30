UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for May

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced fuel prices for May 2026, maintaining the diesel price in a step aimed at supporting the continuity of vital sectors, particularly logistics and supply chains, contributing to market balance and price stability.

Prices of petrol products saw a limited adjustment in line with global market changes within the UAE’s approved monthly pricing mechanism, which is based on a flexible and transparent system that keeps pace with international market fluctuations, supports sustainability, and reflects energy price changes in a balanced manner, as follows:

Diesel: AED4.69 per litre.

Super “98”: AED3.66 per litre.

Special “95”: AED3.55 per litre.

E-Plus “91”: AED3.48 per litre.

Maintaining the diesel price reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting a stable business environment and enhancing the smooth flow of operations across various sectors, especially those linked to transport and supply chains, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional and global hub for trade and logistics services.

The UAE continues to develop an integrated system for managing the energy sector, based on flexibility and transparency, ensuring efficient market supply and maintaining sustainable economic balance amid rapid global changes.