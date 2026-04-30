FIA expands major road safety initiative into Middle East, Africa

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), under the presidency of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has announced the expansion of a major road safety initiative into the Middle East and Africa.

The FIA Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life programme aims to support local authorities and organisations with training, mentorship, and evidence-based actions to develop concrete projects that improve road safety for everyone.

The expansion of the programme into the Middle East and Africa, following its successful introduction in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, further strengthens the Federation’s global effort to promote and protect safe mobility for road users worldwide.

The FIA Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life programme was developed by the FIA in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and with the support of the FIA Foundation.

According to the World Health Organisation, the African region records the highest road traffic fatality rate globally, while countries across the MENA region continue to face significant and persistent road safety challenges.

FIA Region I MENA Mobility Council President Essa Hamza Alfailakawi said, “Across the Middle East and North Africa, improving road safety requires strong collaboration and a shared commitment to change."

He added that the programme supports Member Clubs to play a leading role in shaping safer mobility systems.

FIA Region I ACTA President Jinaro Kibet said, “Road safety is one of the most urgent public health challenges across Africa, and initiatives like FIA Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life are critical in helping us address it at scale. This programme empowers our Member Clubs with global expertise to deliver practical, life-saving solutions within their communities.”