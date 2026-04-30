Meraas awards AED2.4 billion in construction contracts for new phases of The Acres communities

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded AED2.4 billion in main construction contracts for new phases of its flagship villa developments, The Acres and The Acres Estates, in Dubailand, marking a significant addition to Dubai’s growing pipeline of high-quality villa communities amid sustained demand from local and international buyers.

United Engineering Construction (UNEC) has been appointed to deliver The Acres, while GCC Contracting will lead construction at The Acres Estates.

The contracts cover the construction, testing, commissioning, and handover of 557 villas.

The latest phase of The Acres will include 371 three- to five-bedroom villas alongside key community infrastructure, while The Acres Estates will comprise 186 five- to seven-bedroom residences designed on a larger, more exclusive scale.

“This award reflects both the strength of demand for premium villa communities in Dubai and our continued investment in meeting that demand with quality and distinction," said Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate.

Engineer Abdul Halim Muwahid, Chairman of UNEC, said, “Our appointment on The Acres reflects a shared commitment to disciplined delivery and consistent quality at scale. We are focused on efficient execution and maintaining the highest construction standards throughout the project lifecycle.”

Bipin Chandran, Executive Director and CEO at GCC Contracting, stated, “The Acres Estates is a high-specification residential development, and we are committed to delivering it with the precision and technical expertise required for projects of this calibre.”