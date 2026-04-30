Khalifa University of Science and Technology concludes Athar programme

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology on Thursday announced that the first cohort of participants of the Athar programme, a signature alumni-driven mentorship initiative, successfully concluded their six-month activities.

The programme is dedicated to shaping the next generation of professionals and bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world career readiness.

Athar, which means ‘impact’ in Arabic, was launched to offer students and fresh graduates invaluable guidance from the university’s experienced alumni.

Part of the university’s broader efforts to support student development and alumni engagement, the first cohort of the Athar programme has supported 59 active mentor–mentee connections, pairing 31 alumni mentors with 47 senior students and 12 recent graduates.

"With the success of the first cohort, the Athar programme has firmly established itself as a flagship programme at Khalifa University, standing as a testament to the dedication of our alumni mentors and the eagerness of our students to learn and grow," said Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University.

The programme reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to developing well-rounded graduates who are confident, capable, and prepared for the workforce.

"By connecting our students with accomplished alumni, we are creating a cycle of giving back that strengthens our entire community. The alumni mentors’ collaboration has created a lasting impact that will continue to expand with every new cohort, and we believe future cohorts will continue the programme’s momentum,” he added.