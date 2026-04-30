Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative’s Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture announces six global finalists advancing to real-world testing in UAE

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative on Thursday announced the six finalist teams advancing to the final stage of Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture, marking a key milestone following the announcement of qualifying teams in 2025.

Selected from 21 qualifying teams, and an original pool of 846 registered teams from 54 countries, the finalists represent some of the most promising innovations identified to date for advancing water-efficient agriculture in both indoor and outdoor environments.

The six finalist teams represent a diverse international cohort offering innovative solutions. The UAE-based CRETA uses stable underground temperatures to cool incoming air through subsurface pipes, reducing the need for water for cooling in controlled environments; UAE-based Raincatcher enhances root-zone moisture retention, enabling soils to retain water for longer; and Egypt’s Agri-vit is a bio-fertiliser that strengthens plants to better withstand heat and salinity while reducing water requirements.

Also, Brazil’s Krilltech leverages nanotechnology through a natural bio-stimulant to improve crop resilience and water-use efficiency; Argentina-based M4Life has developed customised microbial solutions that enhance plant water uptake, helping crops better tolerate drought and salinity; and India’s EF Polymer turns fruit waste into a natural soil additive that enables crops to thrive with less water in desert conditions.

The teams will now move into the real-world testing phase of the challenge, where their technologies will be piloted and evaluated through indoor and outdoor agricultural trials in the UAE over the coming months.

Trials will be conducted at Silal’s Innovation Oasis R&D facility in Al Ain, dedicated to advancing the UAE’s agri-food sector. The facility includes greenhouses, nethouses, open field trial plots, and scientific laboratories.

The winning team and runners-up are expected to be announced by the end of 2026.

Launched by The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA); Silal, Abu Dhabi’s leading agri-food and technology company; and ASPIRE, the innovation acceleration arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC); and most recently Zayed for Good Foundation, Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture offers a prize purse of AED8 million.

The challenge seeks solutions ready for field application in the UAE, with potentional for scale across water-scarce regions.

“We are proud to see such a strong and diverse group of innovators advancing to the final stage of Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture,” said Ayesha Al Ateeqi, Executive Director of The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative. “Agriculture accounts for the largest share of global freshwater use, making it one of the most urgent areas for action on water scarcity."

She added that the finalists demonstrate bold, practical thinking and technologies with real potential to reduce water use while sustaining or enhancing agricultural productivity.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of Zayed For Good Foundation, stated, "Our participation in the Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture is a natural extension of the Foundation's approach to enhancing water resource management efficiency, and is fully aligned with its new strategy, which places agricultural sustainability, food security, and water security at the forefront of its priorities.

The shortlisted solutions represent advanced models that integrate scientific innovation with practical applicability, contributing to increased agricultural sector productivity while optimizing water consumption, thereby supporting the sustainability of resources for future generations. This initiative also reflects the UAE's national vision towards developing innovative water management solutions to address climate challenges, through effective partnerships that transform innovations into impactful, real-world applications with lasting impact both within the country and beyond."

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at ADAFSA, said, “The selection of these innovations as finalists is a significant milestone that reflects their readiness for practical application within the UAE’s agricultural environment. ADAFSA is committed to supporting the field testing and evaluation of these solutions, allowing us to measure their performance under local climatic conditions and determine their scalability. These efforts underscore our dedication to adopting innovations that enhance sustainable agriculture and improve water resource management efficiency, in alignment with the UAE’s strategic food security and sustainability objectives.”

Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, stated, “The finalist teams demonstrate the type of applied innovation needed to support farmers and strengthen food security in water-scarce environments. Through supporting them with the means to test in real-world conditions and collaborate with others across the ecosystem, we aim to help translate these solutions into practical implementation that can improve water efficiency across the agricultural value chain.”

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, said,“This stage of the Challenge is where innovation meets reality. As the challenge management partner, ASPIRE is proud to oversee the journey from proposal through to testing and delivery, helping ensure these solutions are rigorously validated under real UAE conditions and positioned for real-world impact. In doing so, we are helping accelerate Abu Dhabi’s rise as a leading global hub for applied research, advanced technology, and innovation.”

To view the full list of finalist teams and learn more about Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture, please visit: www.mohamedbinzayedwi.ae/al-miyah-challenge-for-agriculture