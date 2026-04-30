UAE National Orchestra to stage 'Sing For The Nation' concert in Dubai

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra has announced that "Sing for the Nation", a special patriotic concert, will take place on 8th May 2026 at Dubai Opera, bringing audiences together for a shared musical experience celebrating the spirit and pride of the UAE.

Unlike a conventional performance, this concert is designed as a shared experience. The audience is invited to sing along to songs that have long been part of the nation’s cultural fabric.

Spanning from the 1970s to the present day, the programme brings to life melodies that have accompanied national celebrations and defining moments in the country’s history.

Performed by the UAE National Orchestra and choir, the concert will feature a selection of well-known works, including Dar Zayed, a song that evokes a strong sense of belonging, and Sawf Nahmi Al Etihad (We Will Protect the Union), which reflects the shared sense of responsibility and pride that unite the nation.

The concert programme also features the song “Rijal Wallah Rijal,” a poem by President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honouring the heroes who dedicate themselves to protecting the nation and highlighting the role of the UAE Armed Forces in safeguarding its security and stability. Alongside it is “Zanaha Zayed,” a song that recalls the story of transformation the nation has witnessed and whose impact continues to shape the present.

The programme also includes works by some of the UAE’s most prominent poets and composers, whose songs have helped shape the country’s musical identity and remain deeply rooted in the national memory across generations.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “Culture plays an essential role in strengthening connection and reinforcing a shared sense of identity.

"This concert reflects the UAE’s spirit through music that carries our collective memory and brings people together at a meaningful moment. It is also a tribute to those who serve to protect the nation, whose commitment ensures the security, stability, and continued progress of the UAE.”

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said that this programme is built around songs that people already carry with them, music they recognise from the first note.

"It brings citizens and residents into the performance itself, inviting them to take part and sing together. In recent weeks, there has been a greater need for shared moments. The programme has been thoughtfully shaped to reflect that, using music as a way to bring people together. In that sense, music becomes a form of resilience, something that allows us all to reconnect and share a collective experience," she added.

Presented through live orchestral and choral performance, the concert brings together these well-known works in a format that encourages audiences to engage directly with the music, creating a shared and participatory experience. In doing so, the programme offers a renewed perspective on songs that have long been part of the UAE’s cultural fabric.