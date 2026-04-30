UAE athletics team raises tally to five medals at 21st Arab U20 Athletics Championship

TUNIS, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national athletics team raised its tally to five medals at the 21st Arab U20 Athletics Championship currently being held in Tunisia, with one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals by the end of the third day of competition.

Al Yazia Tarek won a bronze medal in the women’s javelin throw with a distance of 32.79 meters. In the hammer throw, Mohammed Adel Al Ali delivered a strong performance, finishing fourth just 2 cm behind third place, recording 61.47 meters and setting a new national record, surpassing the previous mark of 60.40 meters set in 2006.

Sara Fahad finished fifth in the 400m hurdles, Al Yazia Tarek also placed fifth in her event, and Rashed finished sixth in the pole vault final.

Ali Ghazwan, manager of the national team, stated that the athletes delivered strong competitive performances and, despite their young age, demonstrated promising potential for the future. He also highlighted Mohammed Adel Al Ali’s performance and his achievement in breaking a record that had stood for 20 years.